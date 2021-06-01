Camden Capital LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 53.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $381,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCA opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

