PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 450,500 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the April 29th total of 303,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 175,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

