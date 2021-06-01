Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Shares of DIR.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.95. 288,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,176. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.38.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

