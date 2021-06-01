Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

PLAN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.42. 1,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,145. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Anaplan by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Anaplan by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

