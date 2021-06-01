BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.80 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $12.80 million and $15,413.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00422082 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00289153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00158425 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011910 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

