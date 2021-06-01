First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the April 29th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FYT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 67,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

