CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.560-7.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS stock opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

