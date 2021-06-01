Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 374.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,259 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $274.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.68. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

