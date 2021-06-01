Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.