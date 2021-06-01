World Asset Management Inc Sells 289 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Republic Services by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

