Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.53 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 85.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,609 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

