Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes $516,000 Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

RJI opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

