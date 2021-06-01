Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 787,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,130,000 after acquiring an additional 345,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 778.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 273,353 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 251,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 233.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 343,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 240,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

