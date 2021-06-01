Camden Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,012 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.63.

