Barometer Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $189.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

