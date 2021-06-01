Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of MasterCraft Boat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $526.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.