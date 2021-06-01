Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Shares of KSU opened at $297.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.14. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.