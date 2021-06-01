Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

