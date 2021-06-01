Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 629,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

