Tygh Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 18,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $779,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,079 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.