Pitcairn Co. Purchases 66 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN opened at $593.61 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.24 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $592.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

