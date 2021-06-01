Pitcairn Co. Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

DELL opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.