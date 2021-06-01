Pitcairn Co. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after purchasing an additional 245,319 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

