Pitcairn Co. Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

