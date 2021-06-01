Analysts Set Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Target Price at $23.00

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WBK opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.15. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

