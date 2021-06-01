Pitcairn Co. Purchases 98 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $811,698,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $257.60 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.42. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

