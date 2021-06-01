Pitcairn Co. Sells 190,280 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 190,280 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.