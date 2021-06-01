Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

