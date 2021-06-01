Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of PSFE opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.