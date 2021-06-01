TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $19.74 on Friday. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

