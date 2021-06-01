Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.18 million.Upstart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.260 EPS.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.65. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $171.87.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.56.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

