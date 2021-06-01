LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $38.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LTC Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 54.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 127,423 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

