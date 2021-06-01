Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.