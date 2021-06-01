Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 133.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC increased its position in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Crane by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

