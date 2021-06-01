Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $942,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $6,284,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

