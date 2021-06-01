9,389 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after buying an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

RY opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

