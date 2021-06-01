Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $976,000 Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.