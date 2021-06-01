Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 205.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.38 million, a P/E ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.62. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.