DecentBet Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $275,594.32 and approximately $139.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.01027788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.15 or 0.09910549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00091524 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

