More Coin Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. More Coin has a market cap of $118,635.94 and approximately $2,655.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.01027788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.15 or 0.09910549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00091524 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.