Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 86,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,456,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

VNM opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

