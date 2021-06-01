Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,875 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000.

NYSEARCA UJAN opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

