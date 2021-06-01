Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,700 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 366.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.