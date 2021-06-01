Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,681 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 311.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

