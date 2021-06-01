Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.40 and its 200-day moving average is $176.09. The stock has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.09 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

