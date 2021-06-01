Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $12,740.30 and $117.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.01027788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.15 or 0.09910549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00091524 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

