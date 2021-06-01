Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

C opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

