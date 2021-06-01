Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,530 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.13 and its 200-day moving average is $202.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

