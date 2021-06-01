TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,987.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

