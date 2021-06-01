Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Grows By 50.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JSCPY stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. JSR has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get JSR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JSR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.